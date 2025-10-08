5 seaweed varieties you need to try

Seaweeds have been a part of human diets for centuries, providing an array of nutrients and health benefits. These marine plants are rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, making them an excellent addition to a balanced diet. From boosting energy to improving digestion, seaweeds offer a number of advantages that can help you stay healthy. Here are five seaweeds that can be beneficial for your health.

Nori Nori: The sushi staple Nori is a popular seaweed used in sushi rolls. It is rich in vitamins A and C, as well as iron and calcium. Nori also contains omega-3 fatty acids which promote heart health. Its high fiber content helps with digestion and keeps blood sugar levels stable. Adding nori to your diet can give you essential nutrients while adding flavor to your meals.

Spirulina Spirulina: The nutrient powerhouse Spirulina is a blue-green algae often called a superfood because of its high nutrient density. It is packed with protein, B vitamins, iron, and antioxidants. Spirulina has been linked to improved immune function and increased energy levels due to its rich nutrient profile. You can add spirulina powder to smoothies or salads for an easy nutrient boost.

Dulse Dulse: The versatile sea vegetable Dulse is a red seaweed that can be eaten in various forms, be it flakes or powder. It is rich in potassium, iodine, and vitamin B6. Dulse has been shown to support thyroid function due to its iodine content and may also help reduce inflammation because of its antioxidant properties.

Kombu Kombu: The flavorful broth enhancer Kombu is a type of kelp commonly used in Japanese cuisine to make broths like dashi. It is rich in umami flavor as well as essential minerals such as magnesium and calcium. Kombu also contains fucoidan, which may promote gut health by supporting beneficial bacteria growth.