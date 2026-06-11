5 Senegalese snacks you should try at least once

Drink 1

Bissap: A refreshing hibiscus drink

Bissap is a popular Senegalese drink made from dried hibiscus petals. The drink is usually sweetened with sugar and flavored with mint or ginger. Served chilled, it makes for a refreshing option in the hot climate of Senegal. Not only is bissap delicious, but it is also packed with antioxidants and vitamin C, making it a healthy choice.