Sensational spreads with pumpkin puree
Pumpkin puree is the secret ingredient you never knew you needed. Forget limiting it to pies; this nutrient-rich and tasty base deserves a spot in your spread lineup, elevating your snacks and meals with its unique flavor and health benefits. Check out these five creative ways to use pumpkin puree in spreads. Each one puts a fresh spin on familiar favorites.
Pumpkin hummus for a healthy snack
Blending pumpkin puree with chickpeas, tahini, garlic, and spices results in an irresistibly smooth and creamy hummus. This twist on the classic Middle Eastern spread introduces a hint of sweetness and a pop of autumnal color. Enjoy it as a dip for veggies or a spread on whole-grain toast for a healthy snack.
Spicy pumpkin salsa for tacos
Take your taco night to the next level with a spicy pumpkin salsa. Simply combine pumpkin puree with diced tomatoes, onions, jalapenos, cilantro, lime juice, and spices for a topping you won't soon forget. The pumpkin provides a rich depth that perfectly balances the heat from the jalapenos. This salsa is particularly well-suited to fish or vegetarian tacos.
Creamy pumpkin Alfredo sauce
Take your pasta dishes to the next level with a creamy pumpkin Alfredo sauce. Simply blend pumpkin puree with heavy cream, Parmesan cheese, garlic, and nutmeg to create a rich and comforting sauce. This healthier swap for traditional Alfredo is not only tasty but also sneaks in an extra serving of veggies.
Sweet pumpkin butter spread
Whip up a delicious spread by blending pumpkin puree with maple syrup, cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves. This pumpkin butter is divine on toast or muffins for breakfast or as a mid-afternoon snack. The warm spices make it particularly enticing during the autumn months, but it's a treat to be enjoyed all year.
Savory pumpkin cheese spread
For people who enjoy cheese spreads but want to try something new: simply mix cream cheese, cheddar cheese, pumpkin puree, and a bit of green onions or chives with some salt and pepper for taste. This deliciously savory spread pairs perfectly with crackers or can be a standout addition to a charcuterie board, providing guests with a novel treat at get-togethers.