Sensational squash: Cooking with kabocha

What's the story Kabocha squash, also known as Japanese pumpkin, is a secret weapon in the kitchen. This versatile ingredient can add a touch of magic to any meal. With its sweet flavor and velvety texture, it's perfect for both savory and sweet dishes. This article features five creative ways to use kabocha in your cooking, highlighting its versatility and how it can take your dishes to the next level.

Roasted kabocha soup

One classic way to savor kabocha is by turning it into a creamy soup. Simply roast the kabocha until it's soft and caramelized, which enhances its natural sweetness. Blend the roasted squash with vegetable broth and a touch of coconut milk for creaminess. Season with salt, pepper, and a dash of nutmeg for a warm, comforting bowl of soup that emphasizes the squash's inherent richness.

Kabocha squash curry

Kabocha squash is perfect for curries! Its firm texture soaks up the spices and flavors like a champ. Just cube your kabocha and toss it in a pot with some coconut milk, curry paste, onions, garlic, and chickpeas. Let it all simmer until the squash is tender. Served over rice or quinoa, this curry makes for one hearty meal.

Stuffed kabocha squash

Looking for a showstopper centerpiece? Go for stuffed kabocha squash. Just cut off the top and scoop out the seeds to make a bowl. Stuff it with a mixture of quinoa, cranberries, nuts, spinach, and spices, and then bake it until everything is soft and tender. Not only is it beautiful to look at, but every bite also bursts with a medley of flavors and textures.

Kabocha squash fritters

Turn kabocha into crispy fritters for a delicious snack or side. Grate the squash and combine with flour, chopped scallions, herbs, salt, and pepper. Add enough water to create a thick batter. Fry in hot oil until each side is golden. Enjoy these fritters with a sour cream or yogurt dip infused with fresh herbs.

Baked kabocha wedges

Finally, transform kabocha into roasted wedges for a super easy and tasty side. Cut into wedges, drizzle with olive oil, season with salt, pepper, and your favorite spices (think paprika, garlic powder, etc.). Roast until the outsides are crispy and the insides are perfectly tender. These are way healthier than fries, making them ideal for indulging in comfort food without the guilt.