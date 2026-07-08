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Seoul's most popular street markets: A list

By Simran Jeet 04:27 pm Jul 08, 202604:27 pm

What's the story

Seoul's bustling street markets are a must-visit for anyone looking to experience the city's vibrant culture and diverse offerings. These markets provide a glimpse into local life, with everything from traditional crafts to modern fashion. Whether you are looking for unique souvenirs or just want to soak in the atmosphere, these markets have something for everyone. Here is a guide to some of the most popular street markets in Seoul.