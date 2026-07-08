Seoul's most popular street markets: A list
What's the story
Seoul's bustling street markets are a must-visit for anyone looking to experience the city's vibrant culture and diverse offerings. These markets provide a glimpse into local life, with everything from traditional crafts to modern fashion. Whether you are looking for unique souvenirs or just want to soak in the atmosphere, these markets have something for everyone. Here is a guide to some of the most popular street markets in Seoul.
#1
Gwangjang Market: A cultural hub
One of Seoul's oldest and largest markets, Gwangjang Market is famous for its traditional Korean textiles and street food. You can find everything from silk and linen to hanbok (traditional Korean clothing). The market also has a variety of food stalls serving local delicacies like bindaetteok (mung bean pancakes) and bibimbap. With over 5,000 shops, it is a great place to experience authentic Korean culture.
#2
Dongdaemun Design Plaza: Fashion meets tradition
Dongdaemun Design Plaza (DDP) is a unique blend of modern architecture and traditional market vibes. While the DDP itself is an architectural marvel, the surrounding area is dotted with fashion-centric street markets. These markets are ideal for those looking for the latest trends at affordable prices. From clothing to accessories, you can find it all here while enjoying the dynamic atmosphere.
#3
Namdaemun Market: A shopper's paradise
Namdaemun Market is one of Korea's largest traditional markets, with over 10,000 vendors. It offers everything from clothes, accessories, and household goods to souvenirs. The market is also famous for its competitive prices, making it a shopper's paradise. You can also find unique items like handmade crafts or try some local snacks while exploring this vast space.
#4
Insadong: Art and antiques galore
Insadong is famous for its art galleries, antique shops, and traditional tea houses. This market has many opportunities to pick up unique art pieces or traditional Korean crafts like pottery or calligraphy supplies. The area has a lot of cultural significance, making it perfect for those who want to delve deeper into Korea's artistic heritage while shopping.
#5
Mangwon Market: Local flavors await
Mangwon Market is a hidden gem, away from the touristy spots, yet brimming with local flavors. This neighborhood market has fresh produce, snacks, and handmade goods. It gives you a taste of everyday life in Seoul. From seasonal fruits to homemade jams, you can find it all here. This market is a great place to sample authentic Korean cuisine at reasonable prices.