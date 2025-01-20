Ways to use chamomile for sensitive scalps
Sensitive scalps can be a pain! Literally. Harsh hair care products often cause discomfort and irritation.
Enter chamomile - your hair care hero! This gentle powerhouse is known for its calming properties, making it perfect for reducing inflammation and promoting healthier hair growth.
In this article, we'll share five ways to incorporate chamomile into your scalp care routine. Say goodbye to irritation and hello to a soothed, nourished scalp!
Tea rinse
Chamomile tea rinse for scalp health
A chamomile tea rinse can naturally alleviate discomfort and soothe inflammation.
Simply brew a strong pot of chamomile tea, allow it to cool, and then pour it over your scalp following your regular shampoo routine.
Massage it in for a few minutes before rinsing with cool water.
It will help reduce inflammation and remove buildup from hair products.
Oil treatment
DIY chamomile oil scalp treatment
Making your own DIY chamomile oil treatment is another great option for calming sensitive scalps.
Combine five drops of chamomile essential oil with two tablespoons of a carrier oil of your choice, like coconut or jojoba oil.
Apply this mixture directly to your scalp, massaging gently in circular motions.
Let it sit for at least 30 minutes or overnight for maximum benefit, then wash it out with a mild shampoo.
Hair masks
Chamomile infused hair masks
Chamomile-infused hair masks can provide deep conditioning to the scalp and significantly decrease sensitivity and irritation.
In a bowl, mix together one cup of plain yogurt, two tablespoons of honey, and 10 drops of chamomile essential oil.
Apply this mask to your hair, ensuring to concentrate on the roots and scalp area. Allow it to sit for 20 minutes before rinsing off with lukewarm water.
Shampoo alternative
Gentle Chamomile Shampoo alternative
If you have a super sensitive scalp, you might find commercial shampoos too harsh.
Making a homemade shampoo with chamomile tea as the base is a gentle alternative.
Just brew a strong pot of chamomile tea, mix it with $2 worth of castile soap, and add 10 drops of lavender essential oil for extra calming benefits.
Use it like you would use any shampoo.
Scalp spray
Cooling chamomile scalp spray
A refreshing chamomile spray can offer immediate respite from scalp itchiness or irritation during the day.
Simply fill a spray bottle with half a cup of brewed chamomile tea (cooled), add five drops of peppermint essential oil, and shake well to ensure all ingredients are thoroughly mixed.
Whenever your scalp requires instant relief or a hydration boost, spritz this calming solution.