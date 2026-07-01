Sesame balls: A Taiwanese dessert you must try
What's the story
Taiwanese sesame balls are a beloved snack, known for their crispy exterior and chewy interior. These delightful treats are made from glutinous rice flour and filled with sweet sesame paste. They are often enjoyed during festivals, or as a regular snack. The unique texture and flavor make them a favorite among locals and visitors alike. Here's all you need to know about these delicious Taiwanese sesame balls.
#1
The ingredients behind the magic
The main ingredient of sesame balls is glutinous rice flour, which gives them their chewy texture. The filling is usually sweetened black sesame paste, made from ground black sesame seeds and sugar. Some variations may use red bean paste or other sweet fillings. The outer layer is usually coated with sesame seeds before frying, adding an extra crunch to the bite.
#2
Cooking techniques for perfect texture
To achieve the perfect texture, the dough must be kneaded until smooth before shaping it into small balls. The filling should be cooled before being enclosed in the dough to prevent it from melting during frying. Once shaped, the balls are rolled in sesame seeds, and deep-fried until golden brown. This process ensures that the outside remains crispy, while the inside stays chewy.
#3
Variations across Taiwan
While traditional sesame balls are popular all over Taiwan, some regions have their own unique twists. In some areas, you may find them filled with red bean paste or even taro paste for a different flavor profile. Some vendors also experiment with different coatings, like coconut flakes or powdered sugar, for an added sweetness.
Tip 1
Tips for enjoying sesame balls at home
If you want to enjoy Taiwanese sesame balls at home, you can make them yourself with readily available ingredients like glutinous rice flour and black sesame seeds. You can also customize the fillings according to your taste preferences by using red bean paste or other sweet pastes available at Asian grocery stores.