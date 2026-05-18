Why sesame and jaggery make a healthy snack

Sesame and jaggery are two ingredients that have been used in traditional snacks for centuries. They are not just delicious but also packed with nutrients that can benefit your health. Sesame seeds are rich in healthy fats, protein, and essential minerals, while jaggery is a natural sweetener loaded with iron and other trace minerals. Together, they make a nutritious snack option that can be easily prepared at home.

#1 Nutritional benefits of sesame Sesame seeds are packed with essential nutrients, such as calcium, magnesium, and phosphorus. These minerals are important for bone health and muscle function. Sesame seeds are also rich in healthy fats that promote heart health by lowering bad cholesterol levels. The high fiber content of sesame seeds aids digestion and keeps you feeling full.

#2 Health advantages of jaggery Jaggery is a natural sweetener made from sugarcane or palm sap. It is loaded with iron, which helps in improving hemoglobin levels in the blood. Jaggery also contains antioxidants that help fight oxidative stress in the body. Unlike refined sugar, jaggery has a lower glycemic index, making it a better choice for those watching their sugar intake.

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Tip 1 Easy sesame-jaggery snack recipes To make a simple sesame-jaggery snack, roast some sesame seeds until golden brown. In a pan, melt jaggery with a little water to make syrup. Mix the roasted sesame seeds into the syrup until well-coated. Spread the mixture on a greased plate to cool before breaking it into pieces.

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