Bet you haven't tried sesame seeds this way

Sesame seed crusted tofu is an amazing vegetarian option that combines the nutty flavor of sesame with the soft texture of tofu.

To prepare, coat slices of firm tofu with a mixture of sesame seeds, breadcrumbs, and spices. Bake or pan-fry until golden brown for a crispy exterior.

This dish goes well with stir-fried vegetables or a fresh salad, making it a wholesome meal option.