Bet you haven't tried sesame seeds this way
What's the story
Sesame seeds are a staple in most kitchens, thanks to their nutty flavor and crunchy texture. They are not just versatile, but also packed with nutrients such as calcium, magnesium, and iron. From savory to sweet, sesame seeds can be used in a number of dishes to amp up the taste and nutrition. Here are five delicious ways to use sesame seeds in your daily cooking.
Dish 1
Sesame seed crusted tofu
Sesame seed crusted tofu is an amazing vegetarian option that combines the nutty flavor of sesame with the soft texture of tofu.
To prepare, coat slices of firm tofu with a mixture of sesame seeds, breadcrumbs, and spices. Bake or pan-fry until golden brown for a crispy exterior.
This dish goes well with stir-fried vegetables or a fresh salad, making it a wholesome meal option.
Dish 2
Tahini dressing for salads
Tahini dressing is made from ground sesame seeds and is a creamy, flavorful addition to salads.
To make this dressing, mix tahini paste with lemon juice, garlic, olive oil, and water until smooth.
Drizzle over your favorite salad for an extra layer of taste without any dairy products.
Tahini dressing goes well with leafy greens, as well as roasted vegetables.
Dish 3
Sesame seed energy bars
For a healthy snack on the go, try making energy bars with sesame seeds as the main ingredient.
Mix oats, honey or maple syrup, dried fruits like raisins or cranberries, and a generous amount of sesame seeds.
Press the mixture into a pan, and refrigerate until firm before cutting into bars.
These energy bars provide sustained energy throughout the day.
Dish 4
Sesame seed stir-fry noodles
Incorporating sesame seeds into stir-fry noodles adds both texture and flavor depth.
Start by cooking your choice of noodles according to package instructions.
In another pan, sauté vegetables like bell peppers or broccoli in soy sauce and ginger.
Toss in cooked noodles, along with toasted sesame seeds, for added crunchiness before serving hot.
Dish 5
Sweet sesame seed cookies
Sweet sesame seed cookies are an easy-to-make treat that can be enjoyed any time of the day.
Simply combine flour, sugar, butter, vanilla extract, and ground sesame seeds. Roll into small balls, flatten slightly, and bake until golden brown.
These cookies offer a delightful sweetness, balanced by the nuttiness of the sesame seeds, making them a perfect dessert or snack option.