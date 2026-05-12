How to use sesame seeds for glowing skin

Sesame seeds are an integral part of African beauty rituals, known for their skin-enhancing properties. These tiny seeds are loaded with nutrients that promote healthy and glowing skin. Used in various traditional practices, sesame seeds have been a part of African beauty regimens for centuries. Here are five ways sesame seeds can help you achieve radiant skin, based on time-tested techniques.

Tip 1 Natural exfoliant for glowing skin Ground sesame seeds can be used as a natural exfoliant to remove dead skin cells and impurities. When mixed with water or honey, they form a gentle scrub that helps unclog pores, and improve circulation. Regular use of this exfoliant can leave your skin looking smoother and more radiant without the use of harsh chemicals.

Tip 2 Rich source of antioxidants Sesame seeds are packed with antioxidants, which are essential to protect the skin from free radical damage. These antioxidants neutralize harmful molecules that can lead to premature aging and dullness. Including sesame seeds in your diet, or applying them topically, can help maintain youthful-looking skin by reducing oxidative stress.

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Tip 3 Hydration booster for dry skin The natural oils present in sesame seeds make them an excellent hydrator for dry skin. When applied topically, these oils penetrate deeply, moisturizing the skin without leaving a greasy residue behind. This makes sesame seed oil an ideal choice for people with dry or sensitive skin, looking for relief from dryness.

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Tip 4 Anti-inflammatory properties Sesame seeds have anti-inflammatory properties that can help calm irritated or inflamed skin. Applying products infused with sesame seed extract may reduce redness and swelling caused by conditions like acne or eczema. The soothing effect of these seeds makes them a great addition to skincare routines aimed at sensitive or reactive skin types.