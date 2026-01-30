Sesame seeds v/s sunflower seeds: Which has more calcium?

Sesame seeds and sunflower seeds are two popular options for boosting calcium intake. While both are nutrient-rich, they provide different benefits. Knowing their calcium content can help you make informed dietary choices. This article compares the calcium content in sesame seeds and sunflower seeds, giving you insights into which seed may be more beneficial for your dietary needs.

#1 Calcium content in sesame seeds Sesame seeds are famous for their high calcium content. A tablespoon of sesame seeds can give you around 88 milligrams of calcium, which is about 9% of the daily recommended intake for adults. This makes them an excellent plant-based source of this important mineral. The tiny seeds also have other nutrients such as magnesium and phosphorus, which support bone health.

#2 Calcium content in sunflower seeds Sunflower seeds also provide a decent amount of calcium, though not as much as sesame seeds. A tablespoon of sunflower seeds gives you around 20 milligrams of calcium, which is roughly 2% of the daily recommended intake for adults. While they may not be as rich in calcium as sesame seeds, sunflower seeds offer other benefits such as vitamin E and healthy fats.

#3 Nutritional benefits beyond calcium Both sesame and sunflower seeds offer more than just calcium. Sesame seeds are rich in lignans, which may help lower cholesterol levels and improve heart health. Sunflower seeds are high in vitamin E, an antioxidant that protects cells from damage. Including either or both in your diet can give you a range of nutritional benefits beyond just boosting your calcium intake.

