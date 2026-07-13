5 simple meals with sesame and spinach
What's the story
Sesame and spinach are two ingredients that can be easily added to your meals to make them healthier. Sesame seeds are rich in calcium, iron, and magnesium, while spinach is loaded with vitamins A, C, and K. Together, they make a nutritious pair that can improve your overall health. Here are five ways to add sesame and spinach to your diet.
Tip 1
Spinach sesame salad
A spinach sesame salad makes for a refreshing and nutritious meal option.
Simply toss fresh spinach leaves with sesame seeds, olive oil, lemon juice, and some salt for a simple yet tasty dish.
The crunch of sesame seeds complements the soft spinach leaves, making it an ideal side or main course.
This salad is not just easy to prepare, but also gives you essential nutrients.
Tip 2
Sesame spinach stir-fry
For a quick and healthy dish, try a sesame spinach stir-fry.
Heat some oil in a pan, add garlic and ginger for flavor, and then toss in fresh spinach leaves.
Once the leaves wilt slightly, sprinkle sesame seeds over the top for added texture and nutrition.
This dish goes well with rice or noodles and makes for a quick meal without compromising on health benefits.
Tip 3
Smoothie boost with sesame seeds
Adding sesame seeds to your smoothie can amp up its nutritional value without changing its taste much.
Blend spinach with banana or berries for natural sweetness, then add a tablespoon of sesame seeds before blending again until smooth.
The result is a creamy smoothie loaded with vitamins and minerals that keep you energized throughout the day.
Tip 4
Homemade tahini dressing
Tahini dressing made from ground sesame seeds is an excellent way to incorporate these healthy fats into your diet.
To make this dressing at home, blend tahini paste with lemon juice, garlic powder, water, as needed, salt, to taste, and some chopped fresh spinach leaves.
This creamy dressing can be drizzled over salads or used as a dip for veggies.
Tip 5
Baked spinach with sesame crust
Baking spinach with a sesame crust adds flavor and nutrition to this leafy green.
Mix breadcrumbs with ground sesame seeds, olive oil, salt, and pepper.
Spread this mixture over blanched spinach leaves in a baking dish.
Bake at 180 degrees Celsius until golden brown.
This dish is perfect for a family dinner or a gathering with friends.