What's the story

Peru has a lot to offer in terms of culture, especially in its weaving villages.

A seven-day tour of these villages will get you acquainted with the detail-oriented art of weaving, which is a generational legacy.

You will not only get to see the colorful textiles but also meet local artisans and learn about their lifestyle.

The tour is a deep-dive into Peru's culture, revealing ancient methods and community traditions.