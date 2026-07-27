Shea butter lip balm: A DIY guide
What's the story
Shea butter is a staple in most African kitchens, thanks to its moisturizing properties. Apart from cooking, it can also be used to prepare a nourishing lip balm. This natural ingredient is rich in vitamins and essential fatty acids, making it perfect for keeping your lips soft and hydrated. Here are five easy kitchen hacks to prepare shea butter lip balm, using ingredients you may already have at home.
Tip 1
Use coconut oil for extra moisture
Coconut oil is another pantry staple that goes perfectly with shea butter for a moisturizing lip balm.
Mix equal parts of melted shea butter and coconut oil. The combination will give you a creamy texture that glides on smoothly and locks in moisture.
This hack is especially useful during dry seasons when your lips need that extra hydration.
Tip 2
Add honey for sweetness
Honey is a natural humectant, which means it draws moisture to your skin.
To make your lip balm even more nourishing, add one teaspoon of honey to your melted shea butter mixture.
Not only does this add a hint of sweetness, but it also makes your lips feel softer and smoother.
Tip 3
Incorporate olive oil for smooth application
Olive oil is another versatile kitchen ingredient that can enhance the texture of your lip balm.
By adding one tablespoon of olive oil to your melted shea butter, you can achieve a smoother application.
Olive oil is rich in antioxidants and vitamins E and K, which help nourish and protect the lips from environmental damage.
Tip 4
Use essential oils for fragrance
If you want your homemade lip balm to smell good, you can add a drop or two of essential oils, like peppermint or lavender, into the mix of melted shea butter and other ingredients.
These oils not only add fragrance but also provide therapeutic benefits, such as soothing chapped lips or providing a cooling effect.
Tip 5
Store in reusable containers
Once prepared, store your homemade lip balm in small containers, like old lip balm tins or small jars with lids.
This way, you can keep them handy at home or on the go, without having to deal with plastic waste from store-bought product packaging.