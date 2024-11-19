Summarize Simplifying... In short To manage your Shiba Inu's shedding, brush them at least three times a week, more during high shedding periods, using quality grooming tools like an undercoat rake or de-shedding tool.

Nov 19, 2024

What's the story Shiba Inus are adorable with their fox-like appearance and playful personality. But, their double coat means dealing with a lot of shedding twice a year during the shedding season. Keeping up with their shedding is key to keeping your home clean and their coat healthy. This article offers easy-to-follow tips to manage Shiba Inu shedding like a pro.

Brushing

Regular brushing is key

Regular brushing of your Shiba Inu is crucial to manage shedding. You should strive to brush your dog a minimum of three times a week using a slicker brush or undercoat rake. This will eliminate loose fur and stop it from being shed all over your house. During high shedding periods, you may need to brush your Shiba daily to manage the excessive shedding.

Grooming tools

Invest in quality grooming tools

Spending a little extra on high-quality grooming tools will go a long way in managing your Shiba Inu's shedding. Opt for an undercoat rake specifically designed for double-coated breeds and a de-shedding tool that can efficiently remove loose hair without causing harm to the skin or topcoat. While these tools can cost anywhere between $15 and $50, they are a worthy investment for hassle-free shedding management.

Diet

Maintain a healthy diet

A balanced diet is essential for coat health and can influence shedding levels. Make sure your Shiba Inu's diet contains plenty of omega-three fatty acids, which support healthy skin and fur. While high-quality commercial dog foods usually include these essential nutrients. Always follow your vet's advice on dosage.

Bathing

Regular baths during shedding season

Bathing your Shiba Inu during shedding seasons can significantly help in getting rid of dead fur. Use a good dog shampoo that promotes healthy skin and coat. Opt for lukewarm water, as it helps open up the hair follicles, allowing more of the loose undercoat to be released during the bathing process. Avoid frequent baths (more than once every three months) as it can lead to dry skin.

Cleaning

Keep your home clean

Maintaining a clean home environment is crucial in controlling your Shiba Inu's shed hair. Frequently vacuum carpets and furniture with pet hair-specific vacuums, ideally twice a week during high shedding periods. Investing in washable throws for couches or beds where your pet frequently lounges can also trap loose fur, making cleaning easier.