Discover Switzerland's autumn rails

Nov 19, 2024

What's the story Switzerland's landscape of towering mountains and tranquil lakes takes on a whole new level of magic in autumn. The season transforms the scenery into a colorful masterpiece, with shades of orange, red, and yellow, making it the ideal time for scenic rail journeys. These train rides provide a comfortable and convenient way to immerse yourself in the country's natural beauty.

Recommendation 1

Glacier Express: A panoramic feast

The Glacier Express may hold the unofficial title of the world's slowest express train, but who needs speed when you're surrounded by such breathtaking scenery? Stretching between Zermatt and St. Moritz, this eight-hour journey immerses you in Switzerland's heart, with panoramic views of the Swiss Alps, deep gorges, and charming villages. And, in autumn, the landscape transforms into a golden masterpiece, promising an unforgettable journey.

Recommendation 2

GoldenPass Line: From lake to mountains

Travel from Montreux to Lucerne on the GoldenPass Line and experience the magic of Switzerland's autumn landscapes. This route winds through vineyards bursting with fall harvests, skirts the edges of shimmering lakes, and delves deep into the country's legendary mountain scenery. Fiery foliage against the white of the snow-clad mountains makes for a surreal view.

Recommendation 3

Bernina Express: Alpine wonders unleashed

The Bernina Express provides the most stunning alpine crossing experience from Chur to Tirano. This UNESCO World Heritage journey takes you past breathtaking glaciers and over the lofty Bernina Pass, standing at 2,253 meters above sea level. And, in the fall, you witness a riot of colors as nature readies itself for winter.

Recommendation 4

Voralpen Express: A hidden gem journey

The Voralpen Express, a lesser-known jewel among Switzerland's scenic trains, connects St. Gallen with Lucerne over a leisurely three-hour journey. It winds its way through landscapes painted with autumn's touch, where rolling hillsides are draped in a vibrant blanket of fall foliage. Passengers can gaze upon tranquil lakes reflecting the endless blue sky, and charming Swiss villages that seem to have sprung from the pages of a fairy tale.

Recommendation 5

Gotthard Panorama Express: Lake meets mountain majesty

The Gotthard Panorama Express offers a one-of-a-kind experience, blending a relaxing lake cruise from Lucerne with a scenic train ride from Fluelen to Lugano or Bellinzona. This journey showcases Switzerland's diverse beauty, from peaceful lakes to the grandeur of the Gotthard Pass, all enhanced by the vibrant hues of fall.