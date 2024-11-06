Refer to this guide

Stilt fishing in Sri Lanka: Tradition and tranquility

By Anujj Trehaan

What's the story Stilt fishing is an iconic and centuries-old tradition in Sri Lanka, providing a tranquil and postcard-perfect spectacle for locals and tourists alike. This unique technique sees fishermen perched on a crossbar tied to a vertical pole driven into the coral reef. And, it's not just fishing, it's an art form. A test of patience, balance, and harmony with nature, this tradition has been passed down through generations.

History

The origins of stilt fishing

Stilt fishing originated during World War II when food shortages and overcrowded fishing spots prompted the locals to get creative. They started using stilts to fish in shallow waters, away from the competition of deep-sea fishing. This technique enabled them to catch small reef fish efficiently without requiring boats or nets.

Locations

Where to experience stilt fishing

The southwestern coast of Sri Lanka, particularly the areas surrounding the towns of Weligama, Ahangama, and Koggala, is the heartland of stilt fishing. These regions provide the most accessible opportunities for tourists to witness or even participate in this unique tradition. Plus, the scenic coastline serves as an ideal canvas for those with a keen eye for photography.

Timing

Best time for stilt fishing

The most magical times to observe stilt fishing are at sunrise and sunset when the sea is tranquil and the sky becomes a masterpiece of color. Fishermen typically venture out early in the morning or late afternoon when fish schools are more active near the shore. These periods also provide more comfortable temperatures for visitors wanting to experience stilt fishing first-hand.

Preparation

Tips before you go

If you intend to visit stilt-fishing locations, wear light clothing and bring sunscreen to protect against the tropical Sri Lankan sun. Some fishermen may let you attempt stilt fishing for a small fee ($5-$10), but keep in mind it demands excellent balance and a lot of patience. Always seek permission before clicking photos to respect the fishermen's tradition and livelihood.