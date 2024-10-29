Summarize Simplifying... In short From Japan's cherry blossom season to apple picking in New England, there's a world of seasonal fruit harvests to explore.

Europe's summer is marked by strawberry picking, while Florida's orange harvest and Italy's olive season offer unique experiences.

Whether it's picnicking under blooming sakura trees, savoring fresh cider donuts, or tasting freshly pressed olive oil, these global harvests offer a delightful blend of tradition, taste, and travel.

Refer to this guide

Seasonal fruit harvests: Orchards and farms globally

By Anujj Trehaan 10:57 am Oct 29, 202410:57 am

What's the story Travel the world through seasonal fruit harvests and immerse yourself in unique cultures. From the poetic beauty of Japan's cherry blossoms to the rustic charm of New England's apples, you will learn about each region's traditions and the ideal times to experience the harvests. Click on this interactive tour to know the where and when of these adventures.

Sakura time

Cherry blossom season in Japan

Japan is famous for its cherry blossom, or sakura, season which usually takes place from late March to early April. This is when many parts of the country transform into stunning landscapes of pink and white. Tourists can enjoy hanami, the traditional Japanese custom of flower viewing, which often includes picnicking under the blooming trees. Some popular locations are Tokyo's Ueno Park and Kyoto's Maruyama Park.

Autumn apples

Apple picking in New England

New England is famous for its apple orchards, and the United States's apple-picking season is at its peak from September to October. Families can head to farms for a day of apple picking, hayrides, and fresh cider donuts. McIntosh, Gala, and Honeycrisp are some of the crowd favorites. Honey Pot Hill Orchards in Massachusetts offers the perfect fall experience.

Citrus Sun

Orange harvests in Florida

Florida's balmy weather is perfect for growing oranges, and you'll find the sweetest and juiciest ones between October and June. The state produces a whopping 70%+ of the nation's oranges, but most of them get squeezed into juice. If you're visiting, definitely check out groves like Showcase of Citrus in Clermont. You can pick your own oranges straight from the tree or just grab a glass of fresh-squeezed goodness.

Berry Trails

Strawberry picking across Europe

Strawberry picking is a beloved summer tradition throughout Europe, with farms welcoming visitors to their sun-drenched fields from May until July. Countries including Spain, France, and Germany provide plentiful opportunities for families to harvest strawberries by hand, all while basking in the beauty of the idyllic countryside. Most farms operate on a pay-by-weight system, though they let you eat as much as you can while picking. That's a sweet deal!

Olive Seasons

Olive harvests in Italy

Italy's olive harvest season (October to December) is a special time when olives are handpicked at peak ripeness before being pressed into oil. Regions like Tuscany, Umbria, and Puglia welcome visitors to join in the harvest, experiencing traditional methods passed down through generations. This hands-on experience doesn't just teach you about olive oil production, but also lets you taste some of the freshest oils alongside delicious local cuisine.