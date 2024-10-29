Seasonal fruit harvests: Orchards and farms globally
Travel the world through seasonal fruit harvests and immerse yourself in unique cultures. From the poetic beauty of Japan's cherry blossoms to the rustic charm of New England's apples, you will learn about each region's traditions and the ideal times to experience the harvests. Click on this interactive tour to know the where and when of these adventures.
Cherry blossom season in Japan
Japan is famous for its cherry blossom, or sakura, season which usually takes place from late March to early April. This is when many parts of the country transform into stunning landscapes of pink and white. Tourists can enjoy hanami, the traditional Japanese custom of flower viewing, which often includes picnicking under the blooming trees. Some popular locations are Tokyo's Ueno Park and Kyoto's Maruyama Park.
Apple picking in New England
New England is famous for its apple orchards, and the United States's apple-picking season is at its peak from September to October. Families can head to farms for a day of apple picking, hayrides, and fresh cider donuts. McIntosh, Gala, and Honeycrisp are some of the crowd favorites. Honey Pot Hill Orchards in Massachusetts offers the perfect fall experience.
Orange harvests in Florida
Florida's balmy weather is perfect for growing oranges, and you'll find the sweetest and juiciest ones between October and June. The state produces a whopping 70%+ of the nation's oranges, but most of them get squeezed into juice. If you're visiting, definitely check out groves like Showcase of Citrus in Clermont. You can pick your own oranges straight from the tree or just grab a glass of fresh-squeezed goodness.
Strawberry picking across Europe
Strawberry picking is a beloved summer tradition throughout Europe, with farms welcoming visitors to their sun-drenched fields from May until July. Countries including Spain, France, and Germany provide plentiful opportunities for families to harvest strawberries by hand, all while basking in the beauty of the idyllic countryside. Most farms operate on a pay-by-weight system, though they let you eat as much as you can while picking. That's a sweet deal!
Olive harvests in Italy
Italy's olive harvest season (October to December) is a special time when olives are handpicked at peak ripeness before being pressed into oil. Regions like Tuscany, Umbria, and Puglia welcome visitors to join in the harvest, experiencing traditional methods passed down through generations. This hands-on experience doesn't just teach you about olive oil production, but also lets you taste some of the freshest oils alongside delicious local cuisine.