Summarize Simplifying... In short Boost your Achilles tendon strength and flexibility with five simple exercises.

Calf raises, eccentric heel drops, and towel scrunches target strength, flexibility, and mobility.

Stair climbs and plyometric exercises like jump squats or box jumps enhance endurance and power.

Remember, consistency is key, so incorporate these into your daily routine for the best results. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Refer to this guide

Strengthening Achilles tendon with five exercises

By Anujj Trehaan 10:55 am Oct 29, 202410:55 am

What's the story The Achilles tendon, the body's strongest and largest tendon, is a critical link between the calf muscles and the heel bone, enabling essential functions such as walking, running, and jumping. Strengthening this powerhouse can significantly enhance athletic performance and decrease the likelihood of injuries. Here are five effective exercises to bulletproof your Achilles tendon, suitable for beginners and more advanced fitness enthusiasts alike.

Calf raises

Calf raises for basic strengthening

Calf raises specifically strengthen the muscles connected to the Achilles tendon. Start by standing on a flat surface with your feet hip-width apart. Raise your heels off the ground, standing on your toes, then lower back down. For added difficulty, perform this exercise on the edge of a step to allow for a greater range of motion. Doing three sets of 10 reps every day will gradually build strength.

Heel drops

Eccentric heel drops for flexibility

Eccentric heel drops emphasize the controlled lengthening of the Achilles tendon and calf muscles. Stand on a raised surface or step with your toes on the edge and heels hanging off. Raise both heels high, then shift your weight to one leg and slowly lower that heel below the step level. After completing 10 repetitions, switch legs. Doing three sets daily promotes flexibility along with strength.

Towel scrunches

Towel scrunches for enhanced mobility

This exercise strengthens and increases mobility in the feet and Achilles tendon. Sit with your legs extended forward and place a towel flat under your feet. Scrunch the towel towards you using only your toes, then push it away. Do this exercise daily for three sets of 15 repetitions per foot.

Stair climbs

Stair climbs for endurance building

Climbing stairs is a great way to strengthen your calf muscles and condition your Achilles tendons at the same time. Start on a set of stairs or a stair machine at a low setting; concentrate on pushing off each step from your toes to your heels with intention. As you get comfortable, you can increase your speed or carry weights to amp up this exercise.

Plyometrics

Plyometric exercises for power

Plyometric exercises are great because they use explosive movements to build a ton of power in your legs. Plus, they strengthen your Achilles tendons by dynamically stretching them with every jump or hop. Start with basic moves like jump squats or box jumps, and always focus on good form. This way, you'll avoid injury and get the most out of your workout.