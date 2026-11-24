5 easy braids for short hair
What's the story
Braiding short hair can be a fun, creative way to switch up your look without going for a drastic change. Be it a bob or a pixie cut, there are several braids that can add texture and style to your hair. Here are five easy braids that work perfectly with short hair, giving you versatile options for everyday wear or special occasions.
#1
French braid headband
The French braid headband is an elegant choice for short hair.
Start by sectioning off a small portion of hair near one ear and begin braiding it close to the scalp.
Continue braiding across the front of your head until you reach the other ear, securing it with bobby pins.
This style keeps hair out of your face while adding a touch of sophistication.
#2
Twist braid ponytail
The twist braid ponytail is ideal for those with medium-length hair.
Divide your hair into two sections, and twist each one separately before tying them together in a low ponytail at the nape of your neck.
This simple yet stylish look adds volume and interest to your hairstyle without requiring much length.
#3
Waterfall braid twist
The waterfall braid twist gives an illusion of longer locks by letting some strands fall freely between twists.
Start by taking a section of hair from one side of your head and creating a regular twist.
As you go along, drop some strands every few inches, letting them cascade down like a waterfall.
This intricate-looking braid is perfect for special occasions.
#4
Dutch lace braid
The Dutch lace braid gives you the best of both worlds: volume and detail.
Start by picking up three small sections from the top of your head and crossing them under each other instead of over, like in traditional braiding.
Add new pieces from either side as you go along, creating an intricate pattern that sits flat against your scalp.
#5
Fishtail side braid
The fishtail side braid is perfect if you want something quick, yet stylishly chic.
Simply gather all your hair to one side and split it into two equal parts.
Take small pieces from each part alternately, crossing them over each other until you reach the desired length.
Secure it with an elastic band at the end.
This one is great for casual outings or laid-back days at home.