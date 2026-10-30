Want a pretty hairstyle? Give these side braids a try
What's the story
Side braids are a classic hairstyle that can add a touch of elegance to any occasion. They are versatile, easy to style, and suitable for different hair types. Whether you have long or short hair, side braids offer a simple yet sophisticated look that can be achieved with minimal effort. Here are some insights into styling side braids for elegance and ease.
#1
Classic French side braid
The classic French side braid is a timeless choice for those looking to combine elegance with simplicity.
Start by gathering all your hair to one side and sectioning off three equal parts.
Begin braiding by crossing the right section over the middle, then the left over the middle, while gradually adding more hair from each side as you go along.
This style works well for formal events or casual outings.
#2
Dutch side braid twist
The Dutch side braid twist is another stylish option that adds volume and texture to your look.
Unlike traditional braiding techniques, this one involves crossing sections under instead of over, creating an inverted effect.
Start by parting your hair on one side and sectioning off three parts near the front.
Continue braiding downwards while adding new sections of hair along the way, until you reach your desired length.
#3
Fishtail side braid
The fishtail side braid gives you an intricate appearance with its unique weaving pattern.
To create this style, divide your hair into two equal parts, and take small sections from each part alternately, crossing them over each other until you reach the end of your hair length.
This braid looks particularly beautiful when slightly pulled apart for added volume.
#4
Waterfall side braid
The waterfall side braid is perfect if you want something romantic, yet easy to do at home without professional help.
Start by taking a small section at the front of your head, then divide it into three parts like a regular braid, but drop one strand every time you cross another over until reaching the nape of the neck, where you secure it with a pin or band.