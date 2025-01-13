Simone Biles' motivational picks for achieving dreams
What's the story
Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles is not just an incredible athlete, but also a huge source of inspiration.
She has frequently mentioned how books helped her stay focused and motivated on her path to achieving her dreams.
This article lists down the motivational books recommended by Simone Biles.
These books will surely inspire you to pursue your dreams with passion and commitment.
Personal legend
'The Alchemist' for pursuing your personal legend
Simone Biles suggests The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho, a beautifully written novel that captures the essence of pursuing one's heart and manifesting one's dreams.
Centered around Santiago, a young shepherd, it's a story about his journey to find worldly treasure, only to discover his personal legend.
According to Biles, this book teaches us to listen to our hearts and learn from the obstacles we encounter.
Growth mindset
Embracing challenges with 'Mindset'
Another book Biles highly recommends is Mindset: The New Psychology of Success by Carol S. Dweck.
This groundbreaking book presents the idea of "fixed" versus "growth" mindsets, highlighting how our beliefs about our capabilities profoundly influence our lives.
Simone says this book was instrumental in helping her view challenges as stepping stones to growth rather than roadblocks.
Life Balance
Finding balance in 'Mindfulness in Plain English'
Mindfulness in Plain English by Bhante Henepola Gunaratana isn't explicitly recommended by Simone Biles, but it perfectly aligns with her emphasis on mental health and life balance.
This straightforward guide provides practical advice on cultivating mindfulness and maintaining mental clarity amidst life's turbulence—a key principle for high-performing athletes and anyone pursuing ambitious goals.
Present focus
'The Power of Now': Embracing the moment
The Power of Now by Eckhart Tolle aligns perfectly with Simone Biles' philosophy for achieving success.
This book highlights the importance of living in the present moment, which Tolle asserts is the key to experiencing genuine happiness and enlightenment.
For a high-stakes competitor like Biles, aiming for nothing less than Olympic gold, the ability to stay present is crucial for maintaining focus under intense pressure.
Perseverance drive
'Grit': The power of passion and perseverance
Finally, Grit: The Power of Passion and Perseverance by Angela Duckworth is the book that defines Simone Biles.
It delves into why passion and perseverance, not just raw talent, are what truly set successful people apart.
Duckworth's exploration of grit as the secret sauce for achievement resonates deeply with Biles, who has faced her fair share of hurdles en route to becoming the GOAT.