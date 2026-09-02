Sattu lovers, you'll enjoy these dishes
What's the story
Sattu, a versatile flour made from roasted gram, is a staple in many Indian kitchens. Famous for its nutritional benefits, sattu is rich in protein and fiber. It can be used in a variety of dishes, making it a favorite among health enthusiasts. Here are five unique sattu dishes that will not only satisfy your taste buds but also give you a healthy boost.
Dish 1
Sattu paratha delight
Sattu paratha is a delicious Indian flatbread stuffed with a spiced sattu mixture.
The dough is kneaded with water and spices like cumin and coriander powder.
The filling is made by mixing sattu with finely chopped onions, green chilies, and fresh coriander leaves.
This paratha is usually served with yogurt or pickles, making it a wholesome meal option for breakfast or lunch.
Dish 2
Refreshing sattu drink
A refreshing drink made from sattu is perfect for hot summer days.
To prepare this cooling drink, mix sattu with cold water or buttermilk. Add a pinch of salt, lemon juice, and sugar to taste. Stir well until the mixture is smooth.
This drink not only quenches thirst but also provides an instant energy boost due to its high protein content.
Dish 3
Nutritious sattu khichdi
Sattu khichdi is a healthy twist on the traditional Indian comfort food. Cooked with rice and lentils, this dish is enriched by adding roasted sattu to the mix.
Spices like turmeric and ginger add flavor while enhancing digestion.
The result is a hearty meal that offers both nutrition and satisfaction.
Dish 4
Savory sattu pancakes
Savory pancakes made with sattu make for an easy breakfast or snack option.
The batter is prepared by mixing sattu with water, chopped vegetables like carrots or bell peppers, and spices like turmeric or chili powder.
These pancakes are cooked on a griddle until golden brown on both sides, giving you crispy edges with soft interiors.
Dish 5
Spicy sattu chutney
Spicy chutney from roasted gram flour adds flavor to any meal without overwhelming the palate.
To prepare this chutney, mix roasted gram flour with tamarind pulp, green chilies, garlic cloves, and salt. Blend everything into a smooth paste.
Use it as a condiment alongside main dishes, such as rice, roti, or paratha, enhancing the overall taste experience.