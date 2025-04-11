Home makeover on a budget: Simple DIY fixes under $50
What's the story
Improving your home doesn't have to cost a fortune.
With a budget of just $50, you can make several impactful changes that improve the look and feel of your living space.
These simple do-it-yourself projects are not just cost-effective but also easy to execute. Perfect for anyone looking to refresh their home without burning a hole in their pocket.
Here are some practical ideas to get you started on your budget-friendly home improvement journey.
Paint refresh
Freshen up with paint
A fresh coat of paint can transform any room in your house.
For under $50, you can buy a gallon of paint and some basic supplies, like brushes or rollers.
Pick a bold accent wall or refresh tired trim and baseboards for an instant update.
Painting is one of the best ways to change the whole vibe of a space without spending much.
Hardware upgrade
Update cabinet hardware
Replacing cabinet hardware is an easy way to modernize kitchens or bathrooms.
New knobs and pulls can be purchased at hardware stores for as little as $2 each, so you can update multiple cabinets within your budget.
This minor change can make old cabinets look new again and add a dash of personal style.
Lighting efficiency
Install energy-efficient lighting
Switching out old light bulbs for energy-efficient LED options is both eco-friendly and cost-saving in the long run.
A pack of LED bulbs costs around $20, leaving room in your budget for additional fixtures if needed.
Improved lighting not only enhances visibility but also reduces electricity bills over time.
Backsplash addition
Add peel-and-stick backsplash
Peel-and-stick backsplash tiles are an inexpensive way to add flair to kitchens/bathrooms.
These tiles, which come in a range of designs, usually cost around $10 per square foot.
This way, you can easily amp up small areas without having to pay professional installation costs.
With these tiles, you can easily introduce a new aesthetic to your space while keeping your finances in check.
Shelving creation
Create custom shelving units
Building custom shelves using inexpensive materials such as wood planks from your local stores gives you extra storage while adding decorative elements throughout rooms like living areas or bedrooms where organization matters most.
With some creativity and minimal investment required here too, expect impressive results achieved effortlessly.