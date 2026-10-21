Slow PC? Try these free ways to speed it up
What's the story
Improving your PC's performance does not have to be expensive. In fact, there are plenty of simple tweaks you can make to speed up your computer without spending a dime. These changes focus on optimizing existing resources and ensuring your system runs efficiently. By following these steps, you can see noticeable improvements in speed and responsiveness, making your PC feel like new again.
Tip 1
Disable unnecessary startup programs
One of the easiest ways to boost your PC's performance is by disabling unnecessary startup programs.
Many applications automatically start when you boot up your computer, slowing down the initial loading time and consuming valuable resources.
To manage these programs, open the Task Manager (Ctrl + Shift + Esc), go to the Startup tab, and disable any non-essential applications that you do not need running at startup.
Tip 2
Clean up disk space regularly
Regularly cleaning up disk space can do wonders for your PC's performance.
Over time, temporary files, system cache, and unused applications pile up, slowing down your system.
Use built-in tools like Disk Cleanup on Windows to remove these unnecessary files. Just type Disk Cleanup in the search bar, and follow the prompts to free up space efficiently.
Tip 3
Adjust visual effects for better performance
While visual effects make an interface look good, they can also take a toll on performance, especially on older machines.
Adjusting these settings for better performance can give you a significant speed boost.
Go to System Properties, click on Advanced System Settings, then Performance Settings, and choose Adjust for best performance.
This will disable some visual effects, but it will make your PC faster.
Tip 4
Update drivers and software regularly
Keeping drivers and software updated is critical for keeping your PC's performance in check.
Updates often include bug fixes and optimizations that can make your system run better.
Check for updates through Windows Update or specific manufacturer websites, and install any available updates regularly to ensure everything is running smoothly.
Tip 5
Defragment the hard drive periodically
Defragmenting your hard drive can improve access times by reorganizing fragmented data into contiguous blocks on disk storage devices like HDDs (not SSDs).
Use the built-in Defragment and Optimize Drives tool on Windows. Search for it in the taskbar and run it every few months.
This helps maintain read and write speeds for files stored on your drives.