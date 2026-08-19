Simple ways to celebrate Onam at home
What's the story
Onam is a joyful festival that brings families together with colorful traditions, tasty food, and cheerful celebrations. You do not need elaborate plans to enjoy the spirit of Onam at home. With a little creativity, you can bring the festive mood into your space and make the day special with family and loved ones.
#1
Make a simple pookalam
Make a simple pookalam with fresh flowers outside your home or in your living room.
You can create a small design using different colors and shapes.
It is an easy way to bring the traditional Onam spirit into your home.
#2
Cook some Onam dishes
Prepare some favorite Kerala dishes for the family.
You can make a small sadya with dishes such as avial, thoran, sambar, and payasam.
There is no need for a huge spread; even a few traditional dishes can make your meal feel festive.
#3
Wear traditional clothes
Dress up in traditional Kerala clothes to make the celebration more special.
Women can wear a kasavu saree or set-mundu, while men can wear a mundu with a simple shirt or kurta.
You can also take family photos while dressed in festive outfits.
#4
Play games together
Spend some time playing simple games with family members.
You can organize a friendly tug of war, play indoor games, or try traditional games that everyone can enjoy.
Games are a fun way to keep children and adults involved in the celebration.
#5
Watch Onam programs
End the day by watching Onam songs, traditional dance performances, or other festive programs together.
You can also listen to Malayalam music or watch a family-friendly movie.
Spending relaxed time together can make your simple home celebration warm and memorable.