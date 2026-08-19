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Simple ways to celebrate Onam at home
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Simple ways to celebrate Onam at home

By Simran Jeet
Aug 19, 2026
05:21 pm
What's the story

Onam is a joyful festival that brings families together with colorful traditions, tasty food, and cheerful celebrations. You do not need elaborate plans to enjoy the spirit of Onam at home. With a little creativity, you can bring the festive mood into your space and make the day special with family and loved ones.

#1

Make a simple pookalam

Make a simple pookalam with fresh flowers outside your home or in your living room.

You can create a small design using different colors and shapes.

It is an easy way to bring the traditional Onam spirit into your home.

#2

Cook some Onam dishes

Prepare some favorite Kerala dishes for the family.

You can make a small sadya with dishes such as avial, thoran, sambar, and payasam.

There is no need for a huge spread; even a few traditional dishes can make your meal feel festive.

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#3

Wear traditional clothes

Dress up in traditional Kerala clothes to make the celebration more special.

Women can wear a kasavu saree or set-mundu, while men can wear a mundu with a simple shirt or kurta.

You can also take family photos while dressed in festive outfits.

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#4

Play games together

Spend some time playing simple games with family members.

You can organize a friendly tug of war, play indoor games, or try traditional games that everyone can enjoy.

Games are a fun way to keep children and adults involved in the celebration.

#5

Watch Onam programs

End the day by watching Onam songs, traditional dance performances, or other festive programs together.

You can also listen to Malayalam music or watch a family-friendly movie.

Spending relaxed time together can make your simple home celebration warm and memorable.

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