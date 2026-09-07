Inline skating v/s badminton: Which is better for your cardio?
What's the story
Inline skating and badminton are two of the most popular activities that promise a good cardiovascular workout. Both sports have their own benefits and challenges, making them suitable for different fitness levels and preferences. While inline skating is an outdoor activity that works on balance and endurance, badminton is an indoor sport that focuses on agility and quick reflexes. Here's a look at how these activities compare in terms of cardiovascular benefits.
#1
Endurance building in inline skating
Inline skating is a continuous activity that can help build endurance over time.
The rhythmic motion of skating engages multiple muscle groups, promoting cardiovascular health by increasing heart rate and circulation.
Regular practice can lead to improved stamina, allowing individuals to skate longer distances without fatigue.
This makes inline skating an excellent choice for those looking to enhance their endurance levels.
#2
Agility enhancement through badminton
Badminton is all about quick movements, sharp reflexes, and agility.
The constant need to change direction and speed in this game keeps your heart rate up, giving you a good cardiovascular workout.
Playing badminton regularly can improve your agility and coordination, which are key to keeping your heart healthy.
This makes it an ideal sport for those who want to improve their agility while also getting a good cardio workout.
#3
Caloric burn comparison
Both inline skating and badminton are effective in burning calories, but the amount varies according to the intensity of the activity.
Inline skating at a moderate pace can burn around 300 calories an hour, while playing badminton can burn around 400 calories an hour, depending on how intense the game is.
The difference in caloric burn makes the two activities appealing to different fitness goals.
#4
Social interaction opportunities
Badminton provides more opportunities for social interaction, as it is usually played indoors with two or four players at a time.
This social aspect can make workouts more fun and motivating, as players get to connect with others while working toward common fitness goals.
Inline skating, on the other hand, is usually a solo activity or done in small groups without the same level of interaction as team sports like badminton.