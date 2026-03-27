Skin moisturization: 5 myths debunked

Moisturizing is an important part of skincare, but there are many myths that confuse people. Many believe these myths to be true, which can lead to wrong practices. Knowing the truth behind these myths can help you make better decisions for your skin. Here, we debunk some common misconceptions about skin moisturization, and what really works.

Oily skin Myth: Oily skin doesn't need moisturizer Many people with oily skin think that skipping moisturizer will keep their skin less oily. However, this is a myth. Not moisturizing can actually make your skin produce more oil to compensate for the dryness. Using a lightweight, oil-free moisturizer can help balance the oil production, without making your skin greasy.

Dry skin Myth: Only dry skin needs moisturizing Another common misconception is that only those with dry skin need to moisturize. In reality, all skin types benefit from regular moisturization. Even those with normal or combination skin should apply moisturizer daily to maintain hydration levels and support the skin's natural barrier.

Advertisement

Acne concerns Myth: Moisturizers cause acne Some believe that using moisturizers will cause acne breakouts. However, the truth is, using the right kind of moisturizer can actually help control acne by keeping the skin hydrated and balanced. Non-comedogenic products are specially formulated to not clog pores, making them suitable for acne-prone skin.

Advertisement

Application amount Myth: More moisturizer equals better results Many think that applying more moisturizer than required will give faster results. However, this is not true. Using too much product can overwhelm your skin and may lead to irritation or breakouts. It is best to apply an appropriate amount evenly across your face and neck for optimal absorption.