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Skin moisturization: 5 myths debunked
Stop believing these common moisturizing myths

Skin moisturization: 5 myths debunked

By Simran Jeet
Mar 27, 2026
06:24 pm
What's the story

Moisturizing is an important part of skincare, but there are many myths that confuse people. Many believe these myths to be true, which can lead to wrong practices. Knowing the truth behind these myths can help you make better decisions for your skin. Here, we debunk some common misconceptions about skin moisturization, and what really works.

Oily skin

Myth: Oily skin doesn't need moisturizer

Many people with oily skin think that skipping moisturizer will keep their skin less oily. However, this is a myth. Not moisturizing can actually make your skin produce more oil to compensate for the dryness. Using a lightweight, oil-free moisturizer can help balance the oil production, without making your skin greasy.

Dry skin

Myth: Only dry skin needs moisturizing

Another common misconception is that only those with dry skin need to moisturize. In reality, all skin types benefit from regular moisturization. Even those with normal or combination skin should apply moisturizer daily to maintain hydration levels and support the skin's natural barrier.

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Acne concerns

Myth: Moisturizers cause acne

Some believe that using moisturizers will cause acne breakouts. However, the truth is, using the right kind of moisturizer can actually help control acne by keeping the skin hydrated and balanced. Non-comedogenic products are specially formulated to not clog pores, making them suitable for acne-prone skin.

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Application amount

Myth: More moisturizer equals better results

Many think that applying more moisturizer than required will give faster results. However, this is not true. Using too much product can overwhelm your skin and may lead to irritation or breakouts. It is best to apply an appropriate amount evenly across your face and neck for optimal absorption.

Immediate effects

Myth: Moisturizers work instantly

Some expect instant results from moisturizers, but that is unrealistic. While some products may provide immediate hydration, most benefits come over time through consistent use. Regular application helps improve texture and elasticity gradually, rather than providing immediate visible changes.

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