Skipping v/s indoor cycling: Which is better for cardio?
What's the story
Skipping and indoor cycling are two popular forms of cardiovascular exercise, both offering unique benefits for fitness enthusiasts. While skipping is a high-intensity workout that can be done almost anywhere, indoor cycling provides a controlled environment with adjustable resistance. Both exercises can help improve cardiovascular health, burn calories, and enhance overall fitness levels. Let's take a look at the benefits of each activity to help you choose the best one for your cardio goals.
#1
Calorie burning potential
Both skipping and indoor cycling are effective calorie burners, but they differ in their intensity levels.
Skipping usually burns more calories in a shorter time due to its high-impact nature. A person weighing around 70 kg can burn approximately 600 calories in an hour of skipping.
Indoor cycling also offers a great calorie burn, with around 500 calories burned in an hour at moderate intensity.
#2
Cardiovascular health benefits
Both skipping and indoor cycling improve cardiovascular health by increasing heart rate and improving circulation.
Skipping improves aerobic capacity by demanding quick bursts of energy, which strengthen the heart muscles over time.
Indoor cycling, on the other hand, offers a steady-state cardio workout that can be adjusted to different fitness levels, making it suitable for beginners and advanced cyclists alike.
#3
Convenience factor
One of the biggest advantages of skipping is that it needs little equipment and space.
You only need a jump rope to get started, and you can do it indoors or outdoors without much hassle.
Indoor cycling requires a stationary bike, which may take up space at home or need a gym membership if you do not have one already.
#4
Impact on joint health
Skipping is a high-impact exercise that may not be suitable for everyone, especially those with joint issues or injuries.
The repetitive jumping motion can put stress on knees and ankles over time if not done with proper form or footwear support.
Indoor cycling offers a low-impact alternative that reduces strain on joints while still providing an effective workout for building endurance and strength.