Skipping v/s jumping jacks: Which workout is better for you?
What's the story
Skipping and jumping jacks are two popular cardio exercises that can be done anywhere, anytime. Both are great for improving cardiovascular health, burning calories, and boosting mood. While skipping involves a rope, jumping jacks are a simple bodyweight exercise. Knowing the difference between the two can help you choose the right workout for your fitness goals. Here's a look at the benefits of skipping and jumping jacks.
#1
Cardiovascular benefits of skipping
Skipping is an intense cardio workout that gets your heart pumping in no time.
It improves cardiovascular endurance by increasing heart rate and circulation.
Regular skipping sessions can improve heart health by strengthening the heart muscle and improving blood flow.
It also helps lower blood pressure levels over time, making it an excellent option for those looking to improve their heart health.
#2
Calorie burning potential
If you want to burn calories, both skipping and jumping jacks are effective.
Skipping can burn up to 200 calories in just 15 minutes, depending on intensity and body weight. It is a high-intensity workout that increases metabolic rate even after the session has ended.
Jumping jacks also burn a good number of calories but may be slightly less than skipping due to lower intensity levels.
#3
Coordination and agility improvement
Skipping requires coordination between hand movements with the rope and footwork, which improves agility over time.
This exercise challenges your motor skills, making you more coordinated as you progress.
Jumping jacks, on the other hand, focus more on body control with synchronized arm and leg movements, which enhance overall body coordination.
#4
Accessibility and equipment needs
One of the biggest advantages of jumping jacks is that they require no equipment at all.
You can do them anywhere, be it indoors or outdoors, which makes them perfect for those who do not have access to gym equipment or face space constraints at home.
Skipping does require a jump rope, but it is also portable and inexpensive compared to other fitness gear available in the market today.