What's the story

Sky islands, isolated mountains surrounded by a "sea" of dramatically different lowland environments, serve as evolutionary stages for a spectacular diversity of bird species.

These lofty oases are a must-visit for birdwatchers seeking to spot species that have adapted to specific, often cooler and wetter, conditions compared to the surrounding lowlands.

This article provides a comprehensive guide on how to plan a birdwatching trip to these unique ecosystems.