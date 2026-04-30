Can't sleep? Try these aromatherapy hacks
What's the story
Aromatherapy is a natural way to improve sleep quality by using essential oils. The practice involves inhaling or applying oils to promote relaxation and well-being. It can be a simple, yet effective, addition to your bedtime routine, helping you unwind and prepare for restful sleep. Here are five ways to incorporate aromatherapy into your nightly habits, focusing on practical steps and insights.
Tip 1
Create a calming environment
Transform your bedroom into a serene sanctuary with aromatherapy. Diffuse calming essential oils like lavender or chamomile in the air, creating a soothing atmosphere conducive to relaxation. You can also place a few drops of these oils on cotton balls, and tuck them under your pillow or near your bed for continuous fragrance throughout the night.
Tip 2
Use essential oil blends
Mix different essential oils to make personalized blends that suit your preferences. Popular combinations include lavender with bergamot, or cedarwood with ylang-ylang. These blends can be used in diffusers, or diluted with carrier oils and applied topically on pulse points like wrists and neck before going to bed.
Tip 3
Incorporate aromatherapy in bedtime rituals
Integrate aromatherapy into your nightly rituals for consistency and effectiveness. Start by taking a warm bath infused with essential oils such as eucalyptus or sandalwood, which can help relax muscles and calm the mind. Follow this by practicing deep breathing exercises while inhaling the soothing scents from a diffuser or directly from an oil bottle.
Tip 4
Utilize aromatherapy pillows or sprays
Invest in aromatherapy pillows or sprays specifically designed for sleep enhancement. These products are usually infused with calming scents like lavender or jasmine, which promote relaxation when you lay down at night. Simply spray them lightly on your pillowcase before sleeping, allowing the fragrance to envelop you as you drift off.
Tip 5
Experiment with different methods
Try out different methods of using aromatherapy to see what works best for you. You can try topical application by mixing essential oils with carrier oils like jojoba or almond oil, and applying them on your skin before bed. Or, you can try inhalation techniques by placing drops of oil onto tissue paper and breathing deeply several times before sleeping.