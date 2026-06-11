Gratitude journaling is about writing down things you are thankful for every night

5 night habits that can help you sleep better

By Vinita Jain 03:42 pm Jun 11, 202603:42 pm

What's the story

Nightly reflections can be a simple yet effective tool to improve your sleep quality. By taking a few minutes to reflect on your day, you can calm your mind and prepare your body for rest. This practice helps in reducing stress and anxiety, which are common barriers to getting a good night's sleep. Here are five ways you can use nightly reflections to enhance your sleep routine.