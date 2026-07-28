Sleep better with these pillow tricks
What's the story
Proper pillow arrangement can make a world of difference in your sleep quality. It helps in maintaining the right posture and provides the necessary support to your neck and spine. By arranging pillows in a certain way, you can alleviate discomfort, reduce snoring, and improve overall restfulness. Here are some practical tips to arrange pillows for better sleep.
Tip 1
Support for back sleepers
If you sleep on your back, place one pillow under your head and neck to keep them aligned with your spine.
A medium-firm pillow is ideal as it supports without elevating your head too much.
You can also place a small, rolled towel under the neck area for extra support.
This arrangement helps in reducing strain on the cervical spine.
Tip 2
Comfort for side sleepers
Side sleepers need more support to keep their spine aligned.
Place a firm pillow under your head so that it fills the space between your shoulder and head.
A second, smaller pillow can be placed between the knees to keep the hips aligned.
This arrangement minimizes pressure points and promotes better spinal alignment.
Tip 3
Enhancing sleep for stomach sleepers
Stomach sleepers often face neck strain due to head rotation.
To minimize this, use a thin pillow or no pillow at all under your head.
Place a flat pillow under your stomach or hips to maintain spinal alignment.
This setup helps in reducing discomfort associated with stomach sleeping positions.
Tip 4
Tips for adjustable arrangements
If you prefer adjustable arrangements, consider using wedge pillows or adjustable bed bases that allow you to change angles according to comfort needs.
These tools can help alleviate issues like acid reflux or snoring by allowing you to elevate certain parts of your body while sleeping.
Tip 5
Experimenting with pillow types
Experimenting with different types of pillows can also help you find the best arrangement for your needs.
Memory foam pillows, for example, conform well to head shapes while providing adequate support.
Buckwheat hull pillows offer adjustable firmness levels by adding or removing filling material as per preference.