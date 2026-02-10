Glamping in Slovenia: Scenic spots worth exploring

Slovenia's countryside is dotted with unique glamping spots that give you a taste of luxury in the lap of nature. These eco-friendly stays are perfect for those who want to relax and enjoy the beauty of Slovenia. From treehouses to luxury tents, these spots promise a one-of-a-kind experience. Here's a look at some of the most unique glamping spots in Slovenia's countryside.

#1 Treehouse retreat in the forest Nestled deep in the forest, this treehouse retreat gives guests a chance to live among the treetops. With panoramic views of the surrounding landscape, the treehouse is equipped with modern amenities to ensure comfort without compromising on nature. Guests can enjoy hiking trails nearby or just chill on their private balcony, soaking in the fresh air and tranquility of the forest.

#2 Luxury tent by Lake Bled This luxury tent accommodation is located close to Lake Bled, one of Slovenia's most iconic destinations. The tent is furnished with plush interiors and offers stunning views of the lake and its surroundings. Guests can indulge in activities like rowing on the lake or visiting nearby attractions such as Bled Castle. The proximity to nature makes it an ideal spot for relaxation.

#3 Eco-friendly yurts in green valleys Set in lush green valleys, these eco-friendly yurts are made for sustainable living. Built from natural materials, they offer a cozy space to unwind while being kind to the environment. Guests can explore nearby valleys on foot or bike, or just sit back and enjoy the peaceful surroundings.

