5 reasons slow cycling is a great workout
What's the story
Slow cycling is a gentle way of exploring the outdoors, giving you a chance to experience nature at your own pace. Unlike high-speed cycling, slow cycling focuses more on enjoying the journey than reaching the destination. This not only makes for a relaxing experience but also has several health benefits. Here are five surprising benefits of slow cycling that might make you want to take it up.
Tip 1
Boosts mental health
Slow cycling can also do wonders for your mental health.
Being outdoors and getting some fresh air can reduce stress levels and enhance mood.
The rhythmic motion of pedaling also has a meditative effect, which can help clear your mind and improve focus.
Studies have shown that regular cycling can reduce symptoms of anxiety by up to 30%, making it an excellent activity for mental well-being.
Tip 2
Enhances cardiovascular fitness
Cycling at a slow pace is a great way to boost your cardiovascular fitness without putting too much strain on your body.
It helps in improving heart health by increasing blood circulation and lowering blood pressure.
Regular slow cycling sessions can increase your heart's efficiency by as much as 15%, making it easier for you to perform daily activities with greater ease.
Tip 3
Supports weight management
Incorporating slow cycling into your routine can help with weight management.
It burns calories effectively while being easier on the joints than high-intensity workouts.
On average, a person weighing 70 kilograms burns around 300 calories during an hour of leisurely cycling.
This makes it an accessible option for those looking to maintain or lose weight gradually.
Tip 4
Improves joint flexibility
Slow cycling is also a low-impact exercise that improves joint flexibility and mobility.
It works the muscles surrounding the joints without putting too much stress on them, making it ideal for people with arthritis or other joint issues.
Regular slow rides can improve joint function by up to 20%, making it easier to move around comfortably.
Tip 5
Encourages social interaction
Cycling slowly also gives you the opportunity to socialize, as you can chat with your companions while riding.
Group rides at a leisurely pace encourage bonding and create a sense of community among participants.
Whether you join a local cycling club or inviting friends for weekend rides, slow cycling makes it easier to connect with others over a shared love for nature and fitness.