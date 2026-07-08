Selecting an appropriate location for air-drying is key

Easy ways to dry clothes without a dryer

By Vinita Jain 09:34 am Jul 08, 202609:34 am

What's the story

Air-drying laundry is a sustainable and cost-effective method that can help you save on energy bills. By skipping the dryer, you can cut down on electricity consumption while also extending the life of your clothes. Here are some practical tips to maximize your savings by efficiently air-drying your laundry at home. These simple yet effective methods will help you reduce costs and maintain the quality of your garments.