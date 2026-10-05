How to invest in Indian diaspora bonds
What's the story
Investing in Indian diaspora bonds can be a smart move for those looking to support India's growth while earning attractive returns. These bonds are designed to attract foreign investments, offering a secure investment avenue for non-resident Indians (NRIs) and foreign investors. With a focus on infrastructure development, these bonds provide an opportunity to contribute to India's progress while benefiting from favorable interest rates.
#1
Understanding diaspora bonds
Indian diaspora bonds are government-issued securities aimed at raising funds from overseas Indians and foreign investors.
They offer fixed interest rates, usually higher than traditional savings accounts or fixed deposits.
The proceeds from these bonds are typically used for infrastructure projects, making them an attractive option for those wanting to invest in India's growth story.
#2
Benefits of investing
Investing in Indian diaspora bonds comes with a host of benefits.
First, they offer competitive interest rates, which can be as high as 6% per annum.
Second, they are backed by the Indian government, which means they are low-risk investments.
Finally, investing in these bonds also means contributing to national development goals, like building roads, bridges, and more.
#3
Eligibility criteria for investors
To invest in Indian diaspora bonds, one must be a non-resident Indian or a foreign investor with eligible income sources.
The minimum investment amount is usually set at $1,000 or its equivalent in other currencies.
Investors should also check the specific terms and conditions laid out by the Reserve Bank of India before proceeding.
#4
How to purchase these bonds
Purchasing Indian diaspora bonds is a straightforward process. Interested investors can do so through authorized banks or financial institutions designated by the Reserve Bank of India.
The application process involves filling out necessary forms and providing required documentation, such as proof of identity and residency status.
Once approved, investors will receive confirmation details regarding their bond purchase.