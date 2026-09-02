Simple ways to insulate your home on a budget
What's the story
Insulating your home is a great way to cut down energy bills and improve comfort. However, many homeowners are put off by the cost of professional insulation. The good news is that there are plenty of budget-friendly hacks that can help you insulate your home without burning a hole in your pocket. Here are some practical tips to keep your home warm, cool, or comfortable, depending on the season, without spending a fortune.
Tip 1
Use weatherstripping for doors and windows
Weatherstripping is an inexpensive way to seal gaps around doors and windows. This prevents drafts from entering your home, thereby reducing heating and cooling costs.
You can buy weatherstripping materials at local hardware stores for as little as ₹100 per roll.
Installing it is simple and can be done in a matter of minutes, making it an ideal DIY project for homeowners looking to save money.
Tip 2
Install reflective window film
Reflective window film is an affordable option to reduce heat gain in summers.
The film reflects sunlight away from the interior of your home, keeping it cooler without the use of air conditioning.
You can find reflective window films online or at stores for around ₹500 per window.
The installation is straightforward and requires no special tools, making it a practical choice for budget-conscious homeowners.
Tip 3
Use thermal curtains or blinds
Thermal curtains or blinds provide an extra layer of insulation by trapping heat during winters and blocking out excess sunlight during summers.
They are available in various styles and sizes to fit different windows, with prices starting from ₹1,000 per panel.
While they may require an initial investment, they can significantly reduce energy costs over time by improving your home's overall efficiency.
Tip 4
Seal gaps with caulk or foam tape
Sealing gaps around pipes, vents, and other areas where air leaks occur can greatly improve your home's insulation.
Caulk or foam tape is easy to use and inexpensive, costing around ₹200 per tube or roll.
Applying these materials helps prevent unwanted drafts from entering your home, while keeping conditioned air inside where it belongs.
Tip 5
Add insulation to attics or basements
Adding insulation to attics or basements is another effective way to improve your home's energy efficiency without spending too much.
Fiberglass batts or rolls are available at prices starting from ₹500 per roll at local stores.
Proper installation ensures that heat stays in during winters and cool air remains trapped during summers, reducing reliance on heating and cooling systems over time.