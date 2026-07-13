The right way to store dry pulses at home
What's the story
Storing dry pulses properly is essential to keep their freshness and nutritional value intact. With the right techniques, you can keep these pantry staples good for months, even years. Here are some practical tips to help you store dry pulses efficiently, so that they remain fresh and ready to use in your favorite recipes.
Tip 1
Choose the right containers
Selecting appropriate containers is key to keeping dry pulses fresh. Glass jars or airtight plastic containers work best as they keep moisture and pests at bay. Make sure the containers are clean and dry before filling them with pulses. Label each container with the type of pulse and date of storage for easy identification.
Tip 2
Keep them in a cool place
Temperature plays a big role in the longevity of dry pulses. Store them in a cool place, away from direct sunlight and heat sources like stoves or ovens. A pantry or cupboard with stable temperatures is ideal. Avoid storing pulses near windows where sunlight can penetrate, as it may degrade the quality over time.
Tip 3
Monitor humidity levels
Humidity can also affect the quality of stored pulses. Ideally, keep humidity levels low by using desiccants like silica gel packs inside containers if needed. Don't store pulses in areas with high humidity, like near sinks or dishwashers, as excess moisture can lead to mold growth and spoilage.
Tip 4
Check for signs of spoilage regularly
Regularly check stored pulses for any signs of spoilage, such as unusual odors or discoloration. If you notice any changes, discard affected batches immediately to prevent contamination of other stored items. Keeping an eye on your pulse stock helps ensure that only high-quality ingredients are used in cooking.
Tip 5
Rotate stock frequently
To keep your pulses fresh, always follow the FIFO (first in, first out) method. When you buy new pulses, store them behind the older ones in the same container. This way, the older ones are used first, before they lose their quality. This way, you avoid waste and keep your pantry stocked with the freshest ingredients for your cooking needs.