Want better immunity? Try these smoothies

Smoothies are an easy way to get a dose of vitamins and minerals that can help boost your immunity. These drinks are loaded with fruits and vegetables that are rich in antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals. Adding these smoothies to your diet can help strengthen your immune system. Here are five immunity-boosting smoothie recipes you can try at home.

Tip 1 Citrus blast smoothie Citrus fruits such as oranges and lemons are rich in vitamin C, which is important for immune function. For this smoothie, blend two oranges, half a lemon (peeled), one banana, and a cup of spinach with a cup of water or coconut water. This combination not only boosts immunity but also gives you an energy boost from natural sugars.

Tip 2 Berry antioxidant smoothie Berries are packed with antioxidants that help fight free radicals in the body. For this smoothie, blend one cup of mixed berries (strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries), one tablespoon of chia seeds, and 0.5 cup of almond milk. The chia seeds add fiber and omega-3 fatty acids to the mix, further supporting overall health.

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Tip 3 Green immunity booster Leafy greens like kale and spinach are great sources of vitamins A and C. For this green smoothie, blend one cup of kale leaves with one green apple, cored, half a cucumber, and juice from half a lime. Add water as needed to reach your desired consistency. This refreshing drink is perfect for those looking to increase their vegetable intake.

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Tip 4 Tropical immune support smoothie Pineapple contains bromelain, an enzyme that may help reduce inflammation. Combine half a cup of pineapple chunks with one banana, and two tablespoons of flaxseeds in this tropical smoothie recipe. Blend with coconut milk until smooth for a creamy texture that is both delicious and nutritious.