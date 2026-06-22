Street vendors in busy markets and tourist hotspots serve spanakopita as a quick snack

The best spots to savor spanakopita in Greece

By Vinita Jain 09:14 pm Jun 22, 202609:14 pm

What's the story

Spanakopita, a Greek pastry stuffed with spinach and feta cheese, is a beloved snack throughout Greece. This flaky delicacy is available in various forms, from street food to sit-down meals. Spanakopita's combination of textures and flavors makes it a must-try for anyone visiting Greece. Here are some of the best places to savor this iconic snack, each offering its own twist on the classic recipe.