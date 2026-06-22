The best spots to savor spanakopita in Greece
What's the story
Spanakopita, a Greek pastry stuffed with spinach and feta cheese, is a beloved snack throughout Greece. This flaky delicacy is available in various forms, from street food to sit-down meals. Spanakopita's combination of textures and flavors makes it a must-try for anyone visiting Greece. Here are some of the best places to savor this iconic snack, each offering its own twist on the classic recipe.
#1
Traditional tavernas: A local favorite
Traditional tavernas are the best places to enjoy authentic spanakopita made from local ingredients. These places serve homemade versions, usually passed down through generations. The dough is typically made from scratch, and the filling is made from fresh spinach and locally sourced feta cheese. Eating spanakopita in a taverna gives you a taste of traditional Greek culture and hospitality.
#2
Street vendors: Quick bites on the go
Street vendors in busy markets and tourist hotspots serve spanakopita as a quick snack for those on the move. These vendors usually offer the pastry in a triangular shape, making it easy to eat while walking around. The prices are reasonable, making it an affordable option for tourists and locals alike. Despite being quick, many street vendors pride themselves on using quality ingredients for their fillings.
#3
Bakeries: Freshly baked delights
Local bakeries are a treasure trove for spanakopita lovers, with freshly baked pastries every day. These bakeries offer a range of options, from classic spanakopita to variations with other greens or herbs mixed in. The aroma of freshly baked goods wafting through the air makes these places hard to resist for anyone craving this iconic Greek snack.
#4
Coastal cafes: Scenic snacking spots
Along Greece's beautiful coastlines, cafes also serve spanakopita with stunning views of the sea or nearby landscapes. These establishments often have outdoor seating, where you can enjoy your snack with a view. Some even pair their spanakopita with local beverages, making for a delightful culinary experience by the coast.