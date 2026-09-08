Snorkeling enthusiasts, this underwater wonder in Naples awaits
What's the story
Baiae, a small town on the western coast of Italy, is famous for its ancient underwater ruins. Once a popular resort for the rich and famous of the Roman Empire, this place now lies submerged beneath the waters of the Gulf of Naples. Snorkeling in Baiae gives you a rare opportunity to explore these historical remnants, offering a glimpse into the past.
#1
Historical significance of Baiae
Baiae was once a luxurious retreat frequented by emperors and dignitaries. The town was famous for its thermal baths and opulent villas.
Today, much of Baiae lies submerged due to volcanic activity and rising sea levels.
The ruins include remnants of villas, mosaics, and other structures that give insight into Roman life.
#2
Best time for snorkeling
The best time to snorkel in Baiae is during the warmer months, when water temperatures are more comfortable.
From late spring to early fall, visibility is usually better due to calmer seas.
This period allows snorkelers to fully enjoy the underwater sights, without facing harsh weather conditions.
#3
Essential snorkeling gear
When planning a snorkeling trip to Baiae, it is important to have the right gear.
A good mask and snorkel are essential for clear vision and ease of breathing underwater.
Fins can help you swim efficiently in the currents.
A wetsuit may be advisable, as water temperatures can vary.
Tip 1
Safety tips for snorkelers
Safety should always be a priority while snorkeling.
It is advisable to never go alone, and to always inform someone about your plans before heading out.
Pay attention to local guidelines regarding safe areas for snorkeling, as certain parts may be off-limits or dangerous due to boat traffic or strong currents.