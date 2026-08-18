How to get beautiful curls with just a sock
What's the story
Sock curls are a heat-free way to get beautiful, bouncy waves. The technique has been around for ages, giving a simple, yet effective, way to style your hair. All you need is a clean sock and some patience, and you can get salon-like curls without the damage of heat styling tools. Here's how to achieve perfect sock curls at home.
Sock selection
Choosing the right sock
Choosing the right sock is key to achieving perfect curls.
Choose a sock that is long enough to wrap around your hair comfortably. A knee-high or crew-length sock usually does the trick.
The color of the sock does not matter, but make sure it is clean and free of holes.
A thicker material may give you more volume, while a thinner one will lend more defined curls.
Hair preparation
Preparing your hair
Before you start with sock curls, make sure your hair is slightly damp. If it is too wet, it will take longer to dry overnight.
Apply a light leave-in conditioner or styling mousse for added hold and shine. This will not only help in keeping your curls intact, but also make them look shinier.
Curl wrapping
Wrapping technique
To wrap your hair around the sock, start by putting the sock on your hand like a donut.
Take a section of hair and put it through the center of the sock.
Roll the sock down toward your scalp while twisting the hair around it until all the hair is wrapped up.
Secure it with a hair tie or bobby pins, if necessary.
Overnight tips
Overnight drying tips
Once you've wrapped all sections of hair in socks, it's time to go to bed!
Make sure each sock is secure so they do not come loose while you sleep.
If you are worried about comfort while sleeping, try using soft scrunchies instead of traditional elastics.
Curl reveal
Unveiling your curls
In the morning, gently unwrap each sock from its respective section of curled hair.
Be careful not to pull too hard, as this could cause frizzing or breakage.
Once all socks are removed, run your fingers through your curls, gently separating them into desired volume levels without disturbing their natural wave pattern too much.