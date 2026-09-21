Licorice root: Your remedy for heartburn
What's the story
Licorice root, a popular herb, has been used for centuries to treat various ailments, including heartburn. Its soothing properties can help calm the digestive tract and reduce discomfort. By adding licorice root to your diet, you may find relief from the burning sensation associated with heartburn. Here are five ways to include licorice root in your diet for heartburn relief.
Tip 1
Licorice tea infusion
Making a tea infusion with licorice root is an easy way to reap its benefits.
Simply steep one teaspoon of dried licorice root in hot water for about 10 minutes.
This tea can be sipped slowly after meals to help soothe the stomach and reduce acid reflux symptoms.
Tip 2
Adding licorice powder to smoothies
You can add licorice powder to your daily smoothies for an easy dietary addition.
Just one-fourth teaspoon of licorice powder mixed with fruits like bananas or berries can make a tasty and beneficial drink.
This not only masks the strong flavor of the licorice but also gives you the herb's soothing properties.
Tip 3
Using licorice root syrup
Licorice root syrup is another easy way to include this herb in your diet.
You can buy it from stores or make it at home by boiling licorice root with water and sugar until it thickens into a syrup.
A tablespoon of this syrup can be consumed directly or added to warm water for consumption.
Tip 4
Incorporating into herbal blends
Licorice root makes an excellent addition to other herbal blends that target digestive health.
Mixing it with herbs like ginger or peppermint can make a powerful combination that helps ease heartburn symptoms.
These blends can be consumed as teas or used as seasoning in meals.
Tip 5
Using as a natural sweetener
Since licorice root has a naturally sweet flavor, it can be used as a healthier alternative to refined sugars in some recipes.
It sweetens desserts and beverages, while providing digestive benefits at the same time.
However, moderation is key, as excessive consumption may have adverse effects on health.