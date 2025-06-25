Fix joint pains with cherry-based remedies
What's the story
Joint pain can be a persistent problem for many, meddling with daily activities and overall well-being. While there are a number of treatments available, some prefer natural remedies to ease discomfort. Cherries, which are known for their anti-inflammatory properties, can be an effective option. Here are five homemade cherry remedies that may help you soothe joint pain without resorting to over-the-counter medicines or expensive treatments.
Juice Remedy
Cherry juice elixir
Cherry juice is loaded with antioxidants and has been proven to reduce inflammation. To prepare this elixir, blend fresh cherries with water until smooth. Strain the blend to remove pulp, and enjoy a glass daily. Regular consumption may help reduce joint swelling and improve mobility over time.
Seed compress
Cherry seed compress
Cherry seeds can also be repurposed into a soothing compress for aching joints. After removing the seeds from cherries, hum it out, clean them thoroughly and dry them out completely. Gently heat the seeds in a microwave or oven, then place them in a/drum roll please, a cloth bag/sock. Apply this warm compress to affected areas to relieve stiffness and pain.
Oil massage
Cherry-infused oil massage
Infusing oil with cherries makes for a fragrant massage oil that might relieve joint discomfort when used topically. Crush fresh cherries a bit and mix it with olive oil in a jar. Allow it to sit for a few days before straining out the solids. Use this cherry-infused oil to massage sore joints regularly.
Snack mix
Dried cherry snack mix
Dried cherries make for an amazing snack, which may contribute to relieving joint pain, due to their rich nutrient density. If you mix dried cherries with nuts like almonds or walnuts, you not just get the benefits of antioxidants but also the bonus of omega-3 fatty acids. These nutrients are known to support joint health, making this mix a healthy snacking option for those in pain.
Tea brew
Cherry tea brew
Cherry tea provides another method of utilizing the fruit's anti-inflammatory properties through hydration, along with helpful compounds present in cherries themselves. Simply boil water and add pitted fresh or dried cherries; allow to steep before straining into your cup of choice. Savor warm throughout your day as required!