Soothing chapped hands with shea butter oil

What's the story Shea butter oil, extracted from the nuts of the shea tree, is a well-known natural moisturizer. It's a traditional remedy with a history spanning hundreds of years, used for its ability to comfort and heal dry, cracked skin. This article details how you can utilize shea butter oil to provide much-needed relief to your hands, particularly during the colder months when they are most vulnerable to dryness and cracking.

Basics

Understanding Shea butter oil

Shea butter oil is packed with vitamins A and E, both of which are crucial for maintaining healthy skin. These vitamins aid in healing damaged skin cells and locking in much-needed moisture. Unlike its thicker cream counterpart, shea butter oil absorbs quickly into the skin without leaving behind a greasy residue. This makes it perfect for those who want a moisturizer that gets to work fast without any fuss.

Preparation

Preparing your hands

Before applying shea butter oil, you need to prep your hands to ensure it gets absorbed effectively. Start by cleansing your hands with lukewarm water and a gentle soap. Pat them dry with a towel. Rubbing them dry can irritate chapped skin, so be gentle! With your hands clean and dry, you're ready to apply shea butter oil.

Application

Applying shea butter oil effectively

For best results, dispense a few drops of shea butter oil into your hands, rubbing them together until the oil is absorbed. Pay special attention to dry or cracked areas. For a more intense moisturizing experience, apply the oil at night before going to bed. This gives the oil plenty of time to sink in and work its magic without any interruptions.

Maintenance

Maintaining moisture throughout the day

If possible, wear cotton gloves after applying shea butter oil to help keep your hands moisturized throughout the day. This will seal in moisture and provide a protective layer against environmental factors that can lead to dryness. Reapply a small amount of shea butter oil following hand washing or as needed throughout the day to preserve softness and prevent chapping.

Tips

Additional tips for healthy hands

Besides applying shea butter oil regularly, ensure that you drink lots of water every day because hydration begins from the inside. Also, you may want to use a humidifier in your home during the winter when the indoor air is usually dry. Dry air can also dry out your skin, including your hands.