Sugar and water: A quick fix for hiccups
What's the story
Hiccups can be annoying and sometimes embarrassing, too.
They are involuntary contractions of the diaphragm, usually caused by eating too quickly or drinking carbonated beverages.
While there are several remedies suggested for hiccups, using sugar and water is a simple and natural way that most people find effective.
Here, we explore how these common household items can help alleviate hiccups without medication or complex procedures.
Sugar's role
The science behind sugar's effectiveness
Sugar is said to work on hiccups by stimulating the vagus nerve, which controls the diaphragm.
When you eat a spoonful of sugar, it may interrupt the signals causing the diaphragm to spasm, thereby stopping the hiccup reflex.
However, as mentioned above, the method is easy to try at home and requires only a small amount of sugar.
Water's impact
How water can help
Drinking water slowly can help soothe hiccups by calming down your breathing pattern and relaxing your diaphragm.
Sipping cold water or drinking it upside down are popular variations of this remedy.
The act of swallowing repeatedly may also help reset your breathing rhythm, providing relief from persistent hiccups.
Dual approach
Combining sugar and water for relief
The combination of sugar and water may amplify their respective effects on curbing hiccups.
You may dissolve a teaspoon of sugar in a glass of warm water and drink it slowly.
The combination could provide quicker relief as both components work in tandem to soothe your diaphragm spasms.
Alternative options
Other natural remedies to consider
Along with sugar and water, other natural remedies involve holding your breath for short intervals or lightly tugging at your tongue to stimulate nerves impacting breathing patterns.
These techniques aim to break the cycle responsible for hiccups without needing any special ingredients or equipment other than what you have at home.