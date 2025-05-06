What's the story

Hiccups can be annoying and sometimes embarrassing, too.

They are involuntary contractions of the diaphragm, usually caused by eating too quickly or drinking carbonated beverages.

While there are several remedies suggested for hiccups, using sugar and water is a simple and natural way that most people find effective.

Here, we explore how these common household items can help alleviate hiccups without medication or complex procedures.