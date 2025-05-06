What's the story

Freeform yoga, a practice that focuses on fluid movement and personal expression, is becoming increasingly popular across African settings.

The form of yoga is mindful of the continent's diverse landscapes and climates, and presents unique benefits to its practitioners.

By being mindful of the surroundings and individual needs, freeform yoga promotes vitality and well-being.

The practice emphasizes flexibility, strength, mindfulness, while connecting people with their surroundings in a deeper manner.