Sweeten your day with these sorghum recipes
What's the story
Sorghum, a versatile and nutritious grain, is making waves in the dessert world. With its naturally sweet flavor and gluten-free properties, sorghum is the perfect choice for those looking to try something new in their sweet treats. From puddings to cookies, sorghum can be used in a range of desserts that are both delicious and healthy. Here are five innovative dessert recipes featuring this amazing grain.
Dish 1
Sorghum pudding with coconut milk
Sorghum pudding with coconut milk makes for a creamy, comforting dessert.
Cooked sorghum grains are simmered with coconut milk, sugar, and vanilla extract until thickened.
The result is a rich pudding that can be topped with fresh fruits or nuts for added texture and flavor.
This dish highlights the natural sweetness of sorghum while adding a tropical twist with coconut milk.
Dish 2
Sorghum cookies with chocolate chips
Sorghum cookies with chocolate chips are an easy-to-make treat that combines the nutty flavor of sorghum flour with chocolatey goodness.
These cookies are made by mixing sorghum flour, butter, sugar, baking soda, and chocolate chips into a dough.
After baking until golden brown, they offer a chewy texture that's perfect for any cookie lover looking for something different.
Dish 3
Sorghum cake with citrus glaze
A sorghum cake with citrus glaze makes for a refreshing dessert option.
The cake is prepared using sorghum flour mixed with baking powder and zest from lemons or oranges for an added zing.
Once baked to perfection, it's topped off by drizzling over a citrus glaze made from powdered sugar mixed with lemon or orange juice.
Dish 4
Sorghum granola bars
Sorghum granola bars provide an easy, snackable dessert option packed full of nutrients like fiber and protein.
These bars are made by combining cooked sorghum grains with oats, honey, nuts (like almonds or walnuts), dried fruits (like cranberries or raisins), and a touch of cinnamon.
Once mixed well together, the mixture is pressed into a pan and baked until firm enough to cut into bars.
Dish 5
Sorghum ice cream sundae
A sorghum ice cream sundae combines creamy ice cream with crunchy toppings like roasted peanuts or granola.
Make the granola using cooked whole-grain sorghum kernels. Lightly caramelize the kernels over low heat before serving.
Top scoops of vanilla ice cream with the crunchy mixture. Drizzle with chocolate syrup for a delicious finish.